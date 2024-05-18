Calexico baseball bows out of the playoffs to La Jolla
Calexico baseball doesn't generate enough offense to get past La Jolla in CIF playoffs.
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The La Jolla Vikings defeated the Calexico Bulldogs 4-3 in the CIF San Diego Section Division III playoffs.
La Jolla advances to the semifinals. Calexico is eliminated.
Calexico took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. However, the Bulldogs couldn't generate any more runs and La Jolla would capitalize. The Vikings would come out on top 4-3.
La Jolla will now face Valhalla in the semifinals.