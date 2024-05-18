Skip to Content
High School Sports

Calexico baseball bows out of the playoffs to La Jolla

By
Published 9:22 PM

Calexico baseball doesn't generate enough offense to get past La Jolla in CIF playoffs.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The La Jolla Vikings defeated the Calexico Bulldogs 4-3 in the CIF San Diego Section Division III playoffs.

La Jolla advances to the semifinals. Calexico is eliminated.

Calexico took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. However, the Bulldogs couldn't generate any more runs and La Jolla would capitalize. The Vikings would come out on top 4-3.

La Jolla will now face Valhalla in the semifinals.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

