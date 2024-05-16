Three Brawley standouts ink the letters of intent

Three Wildcat seniors sign their letters of intent to play collegiate sports.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three Brawley seniors inked their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

Jaedyn Lawson signed to play softball at Chaffey College, where she will study nursing.

"This was a big moment," Lawson said. "It meant a lot because my parents have spent a lot of time and money. They've spent a lot of their time on me so it feels good to give back. And make them proud."

Francsico Cota won the IVL league championship in the 2 mile race and now he is headed to Cuyamaca College to run cross country. Cota will now be coached by former olympian Tim Seaman and will study biology.

"This moment was great because I got to see all my friends and family," Cota said. "I'm just excited to committ to Cuyamaca and go and train with the team. And do amazing things."

Anthony Tamay signed to continue his wrestling career at Westcliffe University. Tamay is currently considering studying kinesiology.

"This is something I will cherish, possibly until I pass," Tamay said. "Westcliffe I'm coming. I'm hoping I can make a statement, showing that us valley guys will mean something. and I hope that you choosing us will become a good decision."

This now brings Brawley's total to 15 student athletes signing with various colleges.