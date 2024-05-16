Imperial softball shuts out Brawley in second round

Imperial softball routs Brawley in second round of the CIF playoffs.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers defeated the Brawley Wildcats 10-0 at Abdul Mohamed Field in the second round of the CIF playoffs.

The number one seeded Tigers advance to the third round. Brawley falls to the losers bracket.

Imperial will host Academy of our Lady Peace in the third round on Friday. Brawley will face Calexico in an elimination game on Friday.