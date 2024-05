Imperial routs Escondido Charter in second round of CIF playoffs.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Gerardo Hernandez pitched four scoreless innings to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 15-1 victory over the Escondido White Tigers on Wednesday at McCarty Field.

Imperial advances to the third round. Escondido Charter falls to the losers bracket and now faces elimination.

Imperial will face Monte Vista on the road on Friday in the third round.