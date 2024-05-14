Skip to Content
Brawley softball comes back to win first round matchup

Published 11:49 PM

Brawley softball is moving on to the second round, despite falling behind early.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Clairemont Chieftains 4-3 in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section softball playoffs.

The 8th seed Brawley advances to the second round. The 9th seed Clairemont's season comes to an end.

Clairemont took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Brawley would lead 3-2 after the 5th. In the seventh inning Clairemont tied it up at 3. In the bottom of the seventh, Jocelyn Ubence's hit led the Wildcats to take the game 4-3.

Tomorrow, Brawley will face the top seeded Imperial Tigers.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

