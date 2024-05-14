Brawley baseball wins big in playoff opener

Brawley baseball beats Ramona by double digits in first round of the playoffs.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Tanner Currier struck out seven to lead the Brawley Wildcats to a 13-1 win over the Ramona Bulldogs in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section playoffs.

The 5th seed Brawley advances to the second round. Ramona is eliminated.

Brawley took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, continuing to tack on runs as Currier shut down the Bulldog lineup.

For Brawley, Tate Preece had one hit and scored 4 runs.

Tomorrow, Brawley will take on 4th seed Calexico in the second round.