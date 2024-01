Kofa girls soccer can't find the net and fall at home to Copper Canyon.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Copper Canyon Aztecs defeated the Kofa Kings 1-0 at Irv Pallack Field on Thursday.

Kofa falls to 4-2. Copper Canyon moves to 3-3.

The match was scoreless at the end of regular time. In overtime, the Aztecs found a winner to take the match 1-0.

Next week, Kofa will play at Buckeye Union.