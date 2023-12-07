Skip to Content
Yuma Catholic girls basketball routs Brawley

Yuma Catholic girls basketball heads up to Brawley and blows out the Wildcats.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Amanda Wiley scored 24 points to lead the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks to a 59-19 victory over the Brawley Wildcats on Thursday.

Yuma Catholic moves to 4-1. Brawley falls to 4-3.

For the Shamrocks, Wiley scored the 24 points and had 10 rebounds. Kamora Coleman had 11 points and seven rebounds.

On Friday, Yuma Catholic is home against Northwest Christian. Next week, Brawley is home against Palo Verde.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

