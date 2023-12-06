Skip to Content
Cibola girls basketball takes down Gila Ridge

Cibola girls basketball gets a dominant road win over rivals Gila Ridge.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sierra Bomhower scored 25 points to lead the Cibola Raiders to a 61-27 victory over the Gila Ridge Hawks at the Hawks Nest on Wednesday.

Cibola moves to 2-3. Gila Ridge falls to 4-1.

For Cibola, Bomhower had the 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and five steals.

Isabela Molina had 14 points, three assists, one steal, and a block.

Taylee Stuebs had nine points.

On Friday, Cibola is home against Mountain Ridge. Gila Ridge is home against West View.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

