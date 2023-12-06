Cibola girls basketball takes down Gila Ridge

Cibola girls basketball gets a dominant road win over rivals Gila Ridge.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sierra Bomhower scored 25 points to lead the Cibola Raiders to a 61-27 victory over the Gila Ridge Hawks at the Hawks Nest on Wednesday.

Cibola moves to 2-3. Gila Ridge falls to 4-1.

For Cibola, Bomhower had the 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and five steals.

Isabela Molina had 14 points, three assists, one steal, and a block.

Taylee Stuebs had nine points.

On Friday, Cibola is home against Mountain Ridge. Gila Ridge is home against West View.