Yuma Catholic is going to the state championship game

Yuma Catholic dominates Arcadia in the semifinals to move on to the state title game.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic is headed to the AIA 4A State Championship Game!

On Friday, the Shamrocks defeated the Arcadia Titans 42-7 at Ricky Gwynn Stadium in the 4A semifinals.

Yuma Catholic is now 13-0 overall on the season.

The Shamrocks led 21-0 at halftime. Two Tayt Ford rushing touchdowns made it 35-0 in the third quarter. In the fourth, Nash Ott hit Daryl Coleman for a touchdown to make it 42-0. Arcadia scored late, but it was too little too late as the game finished 42-0.

For Yuma Catholic, Ott threw three touchdown passes.

Hunter Hancock had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.

Ford had the two rushing scores.

Rocky Stallworth had an interception and a receiving touchdown.

The Shamrocks will face Canyon Del Oro in the 4A final next Friday at Mountain America Stadium.