Cibola’s Rori Hoffmeyer commits to girls hoops at Pima Community College

Hoffmeyer becomes next in line to sign Letter of Intent to the college level

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - From the black and gold to the navy blue and orange - Rori Hoffmeyer will put on a new jersey in the fall after signing with Pima Community College.

While excelling as a three-sport athlete in volleyball and track and field, basketball has always been the life for Rori over the last eight years - from AAU to national teams, priming her for the regular season as a Lady Raider.

After a strong career on the floor as a captain, her talents will now head for the junior college level following an impressive senior season that landed her as the 6A Desert Southwest Defensive Player of the Year - leading the division with 12.2 rebounds per game and 2.0 blocks per game.

And while life away from home and welcoming in a new chapter at college is exciting, she will forever remember her time as a Lady Raider.

"Being part of the Lady Raiders was amazing. Coach Gerg was one of the best coaches I've had being there through everything," said Rori. "The girls, they were always there supporting me. They had to tell me to get my head out of my butt sometimes but it's the love they had for me that made me glad to be there with them."

With her eyes set on the next level before she departs Cibola High School, she has her sights set even further on making it beyond the junior college level to play the sport that has forced her to challenge herself for many years.

"It was a roller coaster. Basketball is a game of life. It's never easy, ya know," said Rori. "It's a defensive and offensive game but that's on and off the court. I've had to battle through injuries, I've had to battle through mind games. So just knowing that I'm at the next level, it's a great feeling."

But nothing beats making her inner circle of people proud - as she plays the game she loves and pursues a career in occupational therapy.

"I'm excited to make my parents proud, my coaches proud," added Rori. "For the people down here in Yuma, we can make it. We're going to the next level and it's really a dream come true."