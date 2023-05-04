Johns signs on dotted line with Park University

Gila Ridge senior striker Paul Johns signs college letter of intent to play soccer at NAIA level

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - In front of family, friends, coaches and teammates, Gila Ridge senior Paul Johns signed his letter of content to join the Pirate soccer program at Park University in Gilbert, Arizona.

"I'm just excited to continue playing soccer at the next level," Johns said. "It's a new level of competition, I'm just excited for it."

The Hawks star striker plans to study exercise science and hopes to one day return to Yuma as a physical therapist.

