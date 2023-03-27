Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
New
Published 7:30 PM

Stanley, Ponder next in line to receive Region Player & Coach of the Year awards to highlight boys hoops

Yuma Catholic also reels in awards with Stuckey, Moore at the top in 3A after Final Four run

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A new week begins with another rewind to the winter sports season - taking a look at the best of the best in AIA boys basketball.

Yuma Catholic led the way with a star studded cast after the furthest run locally - falling just short in the 3A final four. Right behind them was Cibola who lost in a 6A play-in game, but not before taking home a lot of the top recognitions in the Desert Southwest Region.

6A

Desert Southwest Region Player of the Year

Derek Stanley - Cibola

Desert Southwest Region Coach of the Year

Denis Ponder

Desert Southwest Region Offensive Player of the Year

Easton Sheppeard - Gila Ridge

Desert Southwest Region Defensive Player of the Year

Maddox Harmoney - Cibola

1st Team Desert Southwest All-Region

Angel Mendoza - Gila Ridge

Jonah Ponder - Cibola

Jared Arias - Cibola

Peter Sanchez - San Luis

Alejandro Cordova - San Luis

Justin Erath - Gila Ridge

List of 2nd Team All-Region.

In 5A boys hoops, Kofa made some splashes in the Central Valley Region under coach Jeff Frazine - including a 1st Team All-Region honor in Joaquin Anaya and a couple 2nd Team recognitions.

5A

1st Team Central Valley All-Region

Joaquin Anaya - Kofa

2nd Team Central Valley All-Region

Adrian Gamez - Kofa

Francisco Jimenez - Kofa

Honorable Mentions

Clemente Brienza - Kofa

Leo Koivu - Kofa

4A

2nd Team Skyline All-Region

Nicholas Amador - Yuma

Andrew Mosqueda - Yuma

Honorable Mention

Max Pacheco - Yuma

After a deep run for the Shamrocks in 3A hoops, they also gathered some major recognition with yet another Player and Coach of the Year duo.

3A

1st Team All-Conference

Braden Moore - Yuma Catholic

All-Conference Honorable Mentions

Fernando Vazquez - Yuma Catholic

Sebi Patane - Yuma Catholic

3A West Region Player of the Year

Braden Moore - Yuma Catholic

3A West Region Coach of the Year

Luke Stuckey - Yuma Catholic

3A West 1st Team All-Region

Braden Moore - Yuma Catholic

Fernando Vazquez - Yuma Catholic

3A West 2nd Team All-Region

Sebi Patane - Yuma Catholic

Lucky Patane - Yuma Catholic

San Pasqual and Antelope dealt some major contributions to the 1A West list of recognitions - including Ethan Jackovich taking home the Region Player of the Year award for the Warriors.

1A

West Region Player of the Year

Ethan Jackovich - San Pasqual

1st Team West All-Region

Kenan Ragels - Antelope

Caleb Martinez - Antelope

Luther Emerson - San Pasqual

2nd Team West All-Region

Gilbert Menta - San Pasqual

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is News 11’s Sports Director.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content