Stanley, Ponder next in line to receive Region Player & Coach of the Year awards to highlight boys hoops
Yuma Catholic also reels in awards with Stuckey, Moore at the top in 3A after Final Four run
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A new week begins with another rewind to the winter sports season - taking a look at the best of the best in AIA boys basketball.
Yuma Catholic led the way with a star studded cast after the furthest run locally - falling just short in the 3A final four. Right behind them was Cibola who lost in a 6A play-in game, but not before taking home a lot of the top recognitions in the Desert Southwest Region.
6A
Desert Southwest Region Player of the Year
Derek Stanley - Cibola
Desert Southwest Region Coach of the Year
Denis Ponder
Desert Southwest Region Offensive Player of the Year
Easton Sheppeard - Gila Ridge
Desert Southwest Region Defensive Player of the Year
Maddox Harmoney - Cibola
1st Team Desert Southwest All-Region
Angel Mendoza - Gila Ridge
Jonah Ponder - Cibola
Jared Arias - Cibola
Peter Sanchez - San Luis
Alejandro Cordova - San Luis
Justin Erath - Gila Ridge
In 5A boys hoops, Kofa made some splashes in the Central Valley Region under coach Jeff Frazine - including a 1st Team All-Region honor in Joaquin Anaya and a couple 2nd Team recognitions.
5A
1st Team Central Valley All-Region
Joaquin Anaya - Kofa
2nd Team Central Valley All-Region
Adrian Gamez - Kofa
Francisco Jimenez - Kofa
Honorable Mentions
Clemente Brienza - Kofa
Leo Koivu - Kofa
4A
2nd Team Skyline All-Region
Nicholas Amador - Yuma
Andrew Mosqueda - Yuma
Honorable Mention
Max Pacheco - Yuma
After a deep run for the Shamrocks in 3A hoops, they also gathered some major recognition with yet another Player and Coach of the Year duo.
3A
1st Team All-Conference
Braden Moore - Yuma Catholic
All-Conference Honorable Mentions
Fernando Vazquez - Yuma Catholic
Sebi Patane - Yuma Catholic
3A West Region Player of the Year
Braden Moore - Yuma Catholic
3A West Region Coach of the Year
Luke Stuckey - Yuma Catholic
3A West 1st Team All-Region
Braden Moore - Yuma Catholic
Fernando Vazquez - Yuma Catholic
3A West 2nd Team All-Region
Sebi Patane - Yuma Catholic
Lucky Patane - Yuma Catholic
San Pasqual and Antelope dealt some major contributions to the 1A West list of recognitions - including Ethan Jackovich taking home the Region Player of the Year award for the Warriors.
1A
West Region Player of the Year
Ethan Jackovich - San Pasqual
1st Team West All-Region
Kenan Ragels - Antelope
Caleb Martinez - Antelope
Luther Emerson - San Pasqual
2nd Team West All-Region
Gilbert Menta - San Pasqual