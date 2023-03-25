Moreland crowned as back-to-back lady champ, Aguirre shines through star studded boys finals

Another edition of the Crim Smash tennis tournament in the books

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It was a marathon on Friday and a battle to the finish on Saturday at Desert Sun Stadium.

A tennis frenzy taking center stage in Yuma for another year of the Crim Smash tennis tournament - featuring the best high school tennis players in the county. From San Luis to Gila Ridge, the weekend was consumed on the court.

Entering Saturday, just four players remained on both the boys and girls sides. The boys representing four different schools, while the girls side was dominated by Gila Ridge with three of the four wearing the blue uniforms.

In the semifinal round, a couple of three-set thrillers on the boys side set up the final match.

After Andrew Tams (Gila Ridge) took the first set against Derick Aguirre (San Luis), Aguirre came back storming to a 6-2 win in the second set and taking it home with a 10-5 win in set three en route to the finals.

The other boys semifinal between Kofa's Edgar Rodriguez and Yuma Catholic's Ethan Gutierrez took a little longer to settle. It would go into the third set in a back-and-forth affair where Rodriguez would not go away. Eventually a ball in the net from Rodriguez on match point would give the victory to Gutierrez.

The Yuma Catholic sophomore getting his second straight shot at the title after losing in the final last year.

In the final, Aguirre was in control from the start. Gutierrez had some chances to get back in, but the San Luis representative took it home - winning the first place trophy.

"I'm pretty excited," said Aguirre. "It was one of my goals from last year. I was really close. So it was my goal again for this year. It makes me proud."

From left to right: Andrew Tams (Gila Ridge), Ethan Gutierrez (Yuma Catholic), Derick Aguirre (San Luis)

On the girls side, defending champion Lilly Moreland had to get through Kofa's top singles star, Aliyah Chavez. It was a good battle but, Moreland's hot hand would take her to the win (6-1, 6-4).

On the other court was the Gila Ridge battle between Sarah Emmons and Faith Voorhies. In the end, Emmons would prevail (6-1, 6-3) to set up another Lady Hawk battle in the championship match.

In the teammate versus teammate battle, Moreland would defend her crown by taking both sets (6-0, 6-4).

For Moreland it was big humble smile behind the first place trophy in her arm.

"It feels really nice. We had some good competition in the past two years so I'm glad to get out here and play," said Moreland. "I'm glad I put in the hard work that I have. I know everyone else has too, so it's really just about going to battle with everyone else, as well."