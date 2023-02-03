Yuma Catholic boys soccer survives play-in game on the road to advance to 3A state tournament

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 7-6-3 regular season, the Yuma Catholic boys soccer team worked their way into the postseason as the No. 18 seed in 3A.

On the line this season was holding up to the standard of Shamrock soccer that hasn't missed the postseason in over a decade. More impressive, it also a program that won four consecutive 3A state titles from 2014 to 2017.

After an early exit in the state playoffs the last two seasons, this season became a shot to get back to competing for a title.

The Rocks will now travel to No. 3 Gilbert Christian on Tuesday. Gilbert Christian, the team that took down the Rocks in the state title game two years ago. Fittingly enough, the team they just beat Thursday night to advance, Veritas Prep, is the team they lost to in the state title game in the 2019-20 season.

So while it may be a long road to the end, some past seasons may bring some nostalgic magic to Yuma Catholic in 2023.