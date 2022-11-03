Eye of the Tigers: Imperial survives five-set thriller to advance to CIF title game

Tigers claw back from early and late deficits to pull out 3-2 win in semi-finals over Clairemont

IMPERIAL, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - In the fifth set of dramatic back-and-forth affair at Emma Lou Hansen Gym Wednesday night, Imperial Head Coach Jill Lerno paced up and down the sideline, unable to look at the action on the floor.

The Tigers coach even taking a moment to put her head down and hands on her knees with her team holding the final point of the night in their hands.

About 30 seconds later, that anxiousness turned to euphoria.

It was a packed atmosphere in Imperial with both sides showing out for their schools in hopes of continuing a championship run. Both teams needing a combined team effort and some gutsy plays down the stretch to survive and advance.

The Imperial Tigers volleyball squad did just that, earning their way to the CIF Division Four championship game on Saturday.

In order to get there, the Tigers would have to go through the Chieftans of Clairemont - a team they were familiar with, beating them 2-1 in a tournament back in September.

The Chieftans would be a handful early on. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead but it quickly dwindled away, allowing the Chieftans to go on a run that put them ahead midway through and forcing Imperial Head Coach Jill Lerno to call a timeout.

From there Clairemont continued on their hot run and ran away with the set 25-15.

But the Tigers were not ranked the top seed in the Division for no reason - clawing back and evening up the set one-a-piece with the same score on their side this time.

In the third set, it was more of a back and forth affair, but yet again the Chieftans would run away to take the 2-1 set lead before the Tigers battled their way back once again, taking the fourth set by the same score - 25-18.

This setting up a do-or-die, fifth and final set.

The Tigers seemed to be in control, up 12-9 and only needing three more points to celebrate.

The Chieftans then ripped off several straight points, one of which though was called back in favor of Imperial after several meetings with the refs to overturn the call.

With a 15-14 lead, the Tigers needed one more point and their senior Alyssa Sanchez on the serve. The Chieftans would return it, followed by a Tiger return. On the setup from Cheney Gomez to Brisa Necochea, the ball was blocked at the net by the Chieftans, but landing out of bounds for the game's final point.

Chaos ensued, as the Tigers jumped to the air simultaneously. Necochea actually dropping to the floor with full emotion.

After the game, Jill Lerno took a deep breath and praised her Tigers for battling back the way they did.

"I'm proud of they way they battled. Sometimes we start off a little bit slow but I just tell them to dig deep and they have to go after it," said Lerno. "We've played this team before and they've always been very good, so we know what we were up against."

Also looking back on the journey it has taken them to get here. One that began several years ago and coming off a losing season in 2021.

"I've been with these girls since the beginning, since some of them were little freshman," said Lerno. "We've gone through a lot of ups and downs through Covid and all that and I'm hoping this is their year."

It has been their year so far - with the winningest season since 2016 and the furthest run in the CIF playoffs since 2015.

According to Athletic Director Victor Cruz, the Tigers are on the verge of their first ever CIF title in volleyball, at least since dating back to 1981.

Many Tigers led the way in the win Wednesday, coming from a whole lot of contribution.

Cheney Gomez led with 12 kills, 4 aces and 19 assists. Alyssa Sanchez added 11 kills. Donna Garnica-Sanchez also added 18 assists and Andrea De La Trinidad led with 22 digs.

The Tigers now head to a neutral spot to take on 2nd seeded Horizon Prep at San Marcos High School for the CIF Division Four title.

First serve set for 5 pm on Saturday.