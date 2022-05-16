Skip to Content
High School Sports
Eagles drown Islanders behind Tafoya’s no-no

The Imperial Valley League champion Southwest Eagles blank Coronado 9-0 in CIF play-in game

EL CENTRO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Southwest Eagles scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the first inning including a three run homerun from Anthony Molina en route to a 9-0 win over Coronado.

Junior pitcher Hugo Tafoya tossed a no-hitter for the Eagles who claimed the CIF San Diego Section DII 12th seed. The Eagles earned themselves a shot at the CIF tournament despite a losing record due to winning the IVL.

Up next for the Eagles is a trip to the #5 seed La Jolla Country Day on Tuesday afternoon.

