Shamrocks look the stave off elimination, turn to Araiza in game two

The Yuma Catholic baseball team looks to keep their state championship hopes alive today in Goodyear

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - In game one of the best of three series in the AIA Class 3A state semifinals, the #3 seeded Yuma Catholic Shamrocks were rocked by #2 seed ALA-Gilbert North by a score of 9-2.

"We faced a really good pitcher and he threw really well," Head coach Judd Thrower said. "We didn't get anything going and they jumped out on us on top. They held the momentum all game."

On a roster led by eight seniors, Thrower turned to freshman Mickey Fox to take the mound in game one in an effort to set up his rotation for the three game series.

"One Thursday we'll have Isaac [Araiza] on a full days rest," Thrower said. "When we get to game three we'll see who we used in game two and go all hands on deck."

Despite the punch in the mouth, the Shamrocks have shown the ability to bounce back from adversity all season long.

"We have a group of seniors and leaders that are up to the challenge," Thrower said. "We had a really good practice today [Wednesday] and focused."

Thrower knows the back and forth toll from Yuma to Goodyear will play a toll on his team's nutrition, sleep and overall focus.

"That being said, our guys know this is the last hurrah for them and they're going to leave it all on the field," Thrower said.

Thrower says in game one, Yuma Catholic was beaten in almost every aspect of the game against ALA-Gilbert North.

"We didn't put any pressure on them," Thrower said. "I'm curious to see what they will do once we put pressure on them on a consistent basis. Last game they were on cruise control."

The Shamrocks goal in game two tonight, put the pressure on the Eagles and make them uncomfortable.

"It's a new day, shake off the loss, the game is over. We discussed it, talked about it, the slate is clean and we moved on," Thrower said.

After the game one loss, Thrower says his seniors were upset.

"We flushed it," Thrower said. "We flushed the toilet, talked about it and got rid of it, we're ready for the next game."

First pitch for game two is set for 6:00 p.m. in Goodyear. Should Yuma Catholic force a deciding game three, that game would be played at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday in Goodyear.

The last time Yuma Catholic advanced to the state championship was 2012. They've appeared in the state semifinals in 2012, 2011, 2006, 2005 and 2004. The Shamrocks won the state championship in 2006.