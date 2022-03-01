Foppe ousted as Shamrocks baseball coach

Yuma catholic head baseball coach of 15 years faces multiple AIA violations

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After making an appearance in the state tournament a year ago, a return trip for the Shamrocks will not include their head coach of the past 15 years, Curt Foppe. Yuma Catholic parted ways with Foppe after discovering he is facing multiple AIA violations. Yuma Catholic provided the following statement to 13 on Your Side Sports.

"Due to multiple AIA violations, Yuma Catholic has decided to take the corrective action of replacing Coach Curt Foppe in his coaching role. Judd Thrower has been named the Interim Head Baseball Coach for the remainder of the season."

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has yet to take any action as it will take some time to review the violations.