Hamilton ends San Luis’ run at a state title

The San Luis Sidewinders boys soccer team's hopes of capturing the school's first state championship in any sport is dashed for at least another year.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The bounces went Hamilton's way in 2-0 win over San Luis on Tuesday night in the "Snake Pit" during the AIA Class 6A state boys soccer quarterfinal. The Hamilton Huskies entered the contest as the six seed facing San Luis, the three seed.

San Luis had visions of returning to the state championship game after falling to eventual three time champion Brophy Prep a year ago.

Hamilton entered the contest having defeated Brophy Prep in the regular season finale 3-2, in a winner-take-all classic for the 6A Premier Region title. The Huskies followed that with a 2-1 win over Mesa to start the 6A state playoffs.

San Luis kicked off the state playoffs with a dominate 9-1 win over Westwood. In a bit of irony, Brophy Prep was bounced from the state playoffs in the opening round, falling to Pinnacle on penalty kicks, opening the door for a new champion to be crowned for the first time in four year.

San Luis had visions it would be their turn after coming so close a year ago. Last year they were the #1 seed, this year the #3 seed and with that, the chip on their should continued to grow.

Hamilton and San Luis battled to a scoreless first half with each team having scoring chances thwarted. San Luis' best chance came with under two minutes remaining in the first half, a flurry of activity in front of the Husky net that was eventually cleared away.

In the second half, Hamilton broke through with the game's first goal. In the 51st, minute, San Luis junior defender Israel Uribe sent a deep pass from midfield to the front of the Hamilton box which was blocked by Hamilton sophomore Joaquin Acosta. The defection kick ricocheted back to midfield and began a footrace between Hamilton senior striker Luke Schaefer and San Luis defenders Israel Uribe and Sebastian Noriega. Schaefer won the footrace and found the back of the net in the 52nd minute.

Hamilton's (9) Luke Schaefer scores the first of two goals against San Luis on Tuesday night

Midway through the second half, San Luis senior Roberto Uribe found himself in front of the Hamilton goal and his shot sailed just wide of the right post.

Moments later, Hamilton again on the attack as Schaefer dropped a centering pass to junior Xavier Lawmaster who cranked a top shelf shot which was tipped over the crossbar by San Luis netminder Alejandro Pena, keeping the game at 1-0 Hamilton.

San Luis goalie Alejandro Pena celebrates a late game save against Hamilton

That set up a side kick for Hamilton and Lawmaster's boot found the head of sophomore Alejandro Acevedo who's deflection found Schaefer who again found the back of the net which applied the dagger to San Luis' season.

Hamilton played very disciplined soccer only allowing San Luis five shots on goal compared to the nine shots of net for the Huskies. The win sends Hamilton to the state 6A semifinal against Desert Vista on Saturday.