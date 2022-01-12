Skip to Content
Lady Raiders #4 in newest AIA basketball poll

Despite large victories against Gila Ridge and Yuma, Cibola drops from #2 to #4 in latest rankings

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Cibola's girl's basketball continued their strong season on Tuesday night against the Yuma Lady Criminals. The outcome was a mirror image of when the two teams played on December 2nd, 2021. In December, Cibola won on their home court 79-29. On Tuesday night the Lady Raiders powered by Yuma 80-26. Sierra Bomhower led the Raiders with 22 points, Rori Hoffmeyer added a double double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Myna Johnson added 14 points.

With the win, the Raiders are now 12-2 on the season and 10-0 in the AIA. Cibola is back in action tonight when they hit the road to face the Aztecs of Corona del Sol.

