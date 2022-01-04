Crims can’t run with Panthers

Yuma Lady Criminals fall to Paradise Honors to open 2022 schedule

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Yuma Criminals girl's basketball team ended the 2021 portion of their regular season schedule at 4-3. The lady crims ended 2021 finishing 1-3 in tournament play at the New Years Classic at Chandler Prep. To open 2022, Yuma hosted the 4-1 Paradise Honors Panthers. Yuma was without 6'2 junior Anais Cook who was sidelined with a sprained ankle. Yuma had a hard time scoring and watched as the Panthers ran away with a 52-16 win. Yuma will host Buckeye Union on Wednesday.