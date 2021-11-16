It’s official! Amon signs with Xavier University

Cibola and Yuma Heat swimmer Emma Amon signs letter of intent to swim at Xavier University

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Sitting next to her coaches with family, friends and teammates looking on, Cibola swimmer Emma Amon officially signed her collegiate letter of intent with DI college Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"It's just as big an accomplishment as the team's as it is mine that I'm signing here today," Amon said. "I'm so glad that all my coaches are here, Coach Teresa has taught me how to be strong and how to push through. Coach Broschat has taught me about leadership and Coach Mark has been with me since I was super little, so, it means a lot that everybody is here."

Over the summer Amon verbally committed to Xavier and on Monday evening, made it official by putting the pen to the paper.

Cibola and Yuma Heat swimmer Emma Amon signs her LOI with Xavier University.

The signing comes one week after Amon finished 4th overall in the 200 individual medley and 6th overall in the 100 breaststroke at the AIA state meet.

"It's rare that you get to see an athlete from the beginning of her career to the end of her high school career," Yuma Heat head coach Mark Van Voorst said. "We're so very proud of you."

Emma plans to major in nursing.