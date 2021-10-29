The 78th annual “Bell Game” is more than just a football rivalry

When Brawley faces Central on Friday night, there is more at stake than just a trophy

EL CENTRO, Calif ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Since David "Rookie" Pena arrived as the Central Spartans head football coach four years ago, he's never lost a "Bell Game" against Brawley and head coach Jon Self.

"Coach Self coached me as a player when I entered high school," Pena said. "Coach Bishop took over the program and coach Self came with him from Calipatria. I've known coach Jon for a long time, have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Self."

Jon Self's reply to Pena's unblemished record against him?

"True," Self said with a smile. "You can throw the records out the window when you play the bell game, it’s all about that night and who comes to play."

Over the span of the 77 years the bell game has been in place, it's been Brawley who's had the upper hand accumulating 49 wins compared to Central's 27. The teams have one tie.

Central has hung on the the bell trophy for the past four years. - Courtesy David "Rookie" Pena

"We know it’s going to be a tough physical game," Self said. "Rookie and his staff have done a very good job, they had probably a stiffer schedule then we did to start the season. Their kids fought through it and it's given both of us the opportunity to be champions.

Not only is Friday night's game a rivalry, it's also an event that will crown the Imperial Valley League champion. A title Central has held for the past three years.

"It’s one of those deals where even though we still have a target on our back, we still have a lot to prove as a group of guys," Pena said.

After last season, Central moved up to division two, in doing so, they added a stiffer schedule to start the season which had the Spartans in an early 1-3 hole.

"You just have to stay with the process," Pena said. "First off, we’ve never been in that point as a coaching staff, or as a unit, as a varsity unit. Again, you have to relay to stick with the process, if we do that, over time the outcome will be in our favor."

Staying the course paid off as the Spartans finished 4-1 the rest of the way including 3-0 in the Imperial Valley League leading up to Friday night's tilt at Cal Jones Field.

"There will be a lot of emotions Friday night," Pena said. "It’s one of those deals where you throw out the records, records don’t matter. It only matters what you do within those 48 minutes."

Brawley also faced a tough early season schedule, falling in their first two games of the year before rattling off seven straight wins.

"It was a calculated decision that we were going to play those teams early in the season," Self said. "We knew it would be tough for us especially coming off a shortened season last year and not having much time in the offseason to prepare, but, the kids needed to get challenged early and find out what they were made of."

Both team find themselves in the same spot they've been the past three seasons, in the bell game with the IVL title upping the ante.

"You want to win the bell every year, you want to keep it," Self said. "It’s also bragging rights for a year, if your a senior it’s bragging rights for the rest of your life."

"If you grow up in the Imperial Valley you want to play for one of two programs and that’s Brawley or Central to get an opportunity to play in that bell game," Pena said.

Friday night showdown takes place at Cal Jones Field in El Centro. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.