Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:57 PM

Holtville is simply perfect! Claim IVL crown

Vikings claim Imperial Valley League title with perfect league record of 8-0

HOLTVILLE, Calif ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday night at the Birger Sports Complex, the Holtville Vikings volleyball team defeated the Southwest Eagles in straight sets 25-6, 25-13 and 25-5. With the win the Vikings also claimed the Imperial Valley League crown with an undefeated record of 8-0 in league play. The Vikings finished the season 25-5 and now will await their seed for CIF play.

High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content