Holtville is simply perfect! Claim IVL crown

Vikings claim Imperial Valley League title with perfect league record of 8-0

HOLTVILLE, Calif ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday night at the Birger Sports Complex, the Holtville Vikings volleyball team defeated the Southwest Eagles in straight sets 25-6, 25-13 and 25-5. With the win the Vikings also claimed the Imperial Valley League crown with an undefeated record of 8-0 in league play. The Vikings finished the season 25-5 and now will await their seed for CIF play.