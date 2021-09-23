Skip to Content
Holtville holds off Brawley

Vikings continue strong start to the season knocking off Wildcats in five sets

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Thursday night at the Birger Sports Complex the Holtville Vikings volleyball defeated the Brawley Wildcats in five sets, 25-17, 18-25, 19-25, 25-14 & 15.7.

Sofie Irungaray had 38 assists and 13 digs. Jasmine Garewal had 20 kills and 7 digs. Kamryn Walker had 6 kills, 23 digs, and 4 blocks. Orian Anderson had 13 kills and 17 digs and Brooke Strahm pitched in with 11 digs and 2 aces.

The Vikings improve to 15-3 on the season and have now won 10 matches in a row. Up next for Holtville is a rematch versus Calexico on Tuesday, September 28th, at the Birger Sports Complex.

