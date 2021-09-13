Eagles & Scots get back to even

High School Sports

Southwest and Vincent Memorial fight their way back to .500 on the season

EL CENTRO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) Coming off a 75-6 loss to University City, Southwest head coach John Haines remained optimistic. "They were bigger and faster then us in all facets of the game," Haines said. "A much bigger school with much bigger athletes. That being said, we ran the ball over over 200 yards against them."

The Eagles offensive line is the envy of most coaches around the Imperial Valley. On Saturday night at Eagle Field, the Eagles hosted the Kofa Kings. For Kofa, it was the first game of the season compared to the fourth for Southwest.

"We'll see how it goes," Kofa head coach Karl Pope said. "We haven't had a chance to hit another team in close to a year. Our opener was cancelled so we'll see what happens."

On the opening drive of the game, Southwest drove down the field but the Kings defense forced a fumble inside the 10 yard line. Kofa had a hard time moving the ball against the Eagles big defensive line. A botched punt attempt gave the Eagles the ball inside the Kings 10 yard line. On the very next play, the Kings defense picked off Eagle QB Logan Jungers near the endzone.

Again the Kings offense sputtered and again a punt attempt went awry. On back to back drives the Eagles started inised the Kings 10 yard line. This time, Estevan McDonough would find the endzone from three yards out. The Eagles found their rhythm from there, going on to win 48-6, lifting their record to 2-2 on the season.

In Chula Vista on Friday night, the Vincent Memorial Scots looked to do the same. Trailing 7-6 in the second quarter, sophomore quarterback Jacobo Elias found his groove. The Scots would end out running away with a 33-13 win against Castle Park, improving the Scots record to 2-2.