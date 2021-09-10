Yuma Criminals Football using first game loss to launch successful season

High School Sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Criminals have taken their fair share of lumps in recent history with many losing seasons, failing to register more than three wins in a single season since 2013-14.

So the key in 2021 is simple. Go out and win some games.

After talking to a couple seniors at practice this week, they are tired of losing and being overlooked. Most importantly, they are now ready to turn the tide and be the best football team in the area.

Senior wide receiver, Vladimir Olson, saying that teams have overlooked their program and made it a joke, but in 2021, their seniors are ready to go and opponents need to "be prepared."

It's a squad that features 14 seniors, many of which are in key spots like the offensive line and in skill positions in the backfield and on the outside. It's a very athletic and stealthy group for second year Head Coach Bo Seibel who is ready for good things to happen to the Crims.

“It’s a new team. They put in the work in the offseason and they have a little different mentality," said Coach Seibel. "They’re focused up, they’re bought in. So anytime as a coach when you’re evaluating your team and the team is bought in, good things are going to happen. Hopefully we can keep the kids on board and fully invested and get some wins this year.”

And a good sign of growth was the adversity they were faced with last week. The Crims were scheduled to play San Pasqual, but that game was cancelled just three days ahead of time because San Pasqual did not have enough healthy players.

With just a couple days notice, Yuma scheduled a game with a 6A program, Trevor Browne. After trailing by a lot for most of the game, they came back big in the fourth quarter with several touchdowns, but came up just short in a 41-36 loss.

"We had them. If we wouldn't have given up that last touchdown in the 4th quarter, we would've won," said senior and captain quarterback Jaynoah Medel. "We have to get off to a quicker start from now on."

The hope and hunger remains high for the Criminals heading into week two on the field. And with the events of last week, it's a sign of resilience and relentlessness that this team has been missing for a while.

“As a program we preach adversity and last week there was a lot of adversity," said Coach Seibel. "We took on a 6A team on two days notice. We didn’t really get a scouting report together for them but I thought the kids responded well. They battled the whole game and almost came back in the fourth quarter and just fell a little bit short but it was great resilience by the kids and they stepped up to the battle and did a great job…They put on a good show. They battled. It just shows a lot of the kids have a relentless effort out here and a lot of the kids have a passion for the game and that’s what I love to see as a coach and in the whole staff in general.”

The Crims look to bounce back and lock in their first win in 2021 as they pay a visit to the Calexico Bulldogs on Friday night.

As many players and coaches for the Crims mentioned, it is going to be a dog fight against Calexico who is coming off of a 27-0 win last week.

That game is set for a 7pm start from Ward Field in Calexico. Tune in for the highlights on Friday Night Lights at 10 pm.