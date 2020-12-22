Martinez moving on!

High School Sports

YC volleyball star signs with Park University

Yuma Catholic Volleyball standout Rori Martinez is officially taking her talents to the next level.

The Shamrocks senior outside hitter signed her letter of intent with Park University out of Gilbert.

An official letter of intent signing ceremony was held in her honor at Yuma Catholic earlier on Monday.

For the past couple of seasons, Martinez was the anchor of the varsity program, helping YC advance past the "play-in" round of the 3A state tournament this past Fall.

Martinez gives her insight on what ultimately led her to choose Park University.

"Emotionally, you have to be a leader. You physically have to be a leader. You know, you have to work everyday. You have to do what you do with pride. I didn't know if I wanted to play volleyball or basketball; but after the season, I kind of made my decision and realized that I really wanted to play volleyball and it's conveniently very close to home. So, that was a big pro for me. And I would be able to play a sport I really love and that means a lot."

Martinez plans on making an immediate impact with the Buccaneers on the court, while pursuing a degree in Psychology in the classroom.