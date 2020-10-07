YUHSD Livestream

High School Sports

Schedule released for weekly game broadcasts.

The Yuma Union High School District is now making it possible for prep football and volleyball fans to be "in on the action," even if they can't show up in person.

Starting this week, the district is live-streaming it's choice game of the week in both sports.

Between now and mid-November, volleyball matches will air on Tuesday nights, while football games will air every Friday.

Gila Ridge and San Luis career and technical education students will be involved in these productions.

The YUHSD football game of the week this coming Friday (October 9th) will be Kofa versus Gila Ridge from Veteran's Memorial Stadium, with the pre-game show starting at 6:45 pm.



To catch the livestreams, you can go to the YUHSD Facebook page.

You can also catch the football game of the week live on the City of Yuma Channel 73; which will also re-air that game over the weekend.

Here is the complete schedule of livestream games and matches:

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE*

*All matches begin at 6 p.m.

Oct. 6: Cibola at San Luis

Oct. 13: Kofa at Gila Ridge

Oct. 20: Yuma High at San Luis

Oct. 27: Yuma High at Cibola

Nov. 3: Cibola at San Luis

Nov. 5: Kofa at Gila Ridge





FOOTBALL SCHEDULE*

*All games begin at 7 p.m. with a pregame show starting at 6:45 p.m.

Oct. 9: Kofa at Gila Ridge\

Oct. 16: Gila Ridge at Yuma High

Oct. 23: Cibola at Gila Ridge

Oct. 30: Yuma High at Cibola

Nov. 6: Cibola at Kofa

Nov. 13: Yuma High at Kofa