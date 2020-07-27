Sticking with the plan

High School Sports

AIA staying with current Fall sports plan

Earlier this Summer, the Arizona Interscholastic Association released a tentative starting date for Fall prep sports practice to begin on August 17th and for the season to begin on the week of September 7th.

Amidst the uncertainty of the Coronavirus Pandemic that remains, we are now 3 weeks out from the practice starting date.

Earlier today, the AIA has sent out surveys to all it member schools to determine how many of them will be having Fall sports. And then, if they do, how many of those sports will be played out? Also included are questions on travel concerns as well as administrative issues related to athletics.

News 11 Sports spoke with AIA Sports Information Coordinator Seth Polansky; who explains that the survey is meant for the organization to get a firmer grasp on what all the member schools are planning to do for this time that could help determine whether or not the same timetable will be kept for the upcoming Fall.

At the same time, Polansky stated that the AIA is going to do whatever it can to avoid postponing the Fall sports to the Springtime; citing the potential infringement on the Spring seasons.

Knowing that some programs across the state have already cancelled their respective Fall sports seasons, Polansky gave his perspective of how that could potentially effect Yuma area programs that choose to participate; with issues of travel safety and schedule reshuffling.

"Maybe, some of these Yuma schools and even San Pasqual Valley, they add an extra game against each other during the regular season to alleviate some of that longer travel. But, everything that we're putting in place is hopefully going to be safe for everybody. But, everybody's individual scheduling and traveling is going to be up to them. We will help every way along that path, if something come up."

The deadline for AIA programs to return the surveys are Friday of this week.

The organization plans on reviewing the surveys through a couple of it's own committees, and then release modified schedules to all it's programs.

There is no exact date that those schedules are set to be released.