The mental aspect of the coronavirus in local sports

High School Sports

Brawley's head baseball coach gives insight on the Coronavirus effect on local sports.

Brawley Wildcats Head Baseball Coach Pedro Carranza

Brawley Wildcats baseball is one of the elite programs of it's kind in the Desert Southwest.

The Cats took the San Diego CIF Division 3 championship back in 2017 and remain one of the areas more competitive programs.

Since the recent spread of the Coronavirus, all sports have grinded to a halt and the Wildcats are among the many awaiting the long-term effects of the pandemic.

News 11 Sports caught up with Cats Head Coach Pedro Carranza, who believes the underlying issue that might be overlooked by many is the psychological effect this is having on the student athletes that cannot compete because of the growing concerns over this virus:

"Even though you are isolated and quarantined, there is a mental aspect to this that I don't think is really being touched on by anybody. The mental aspect to this could be something that we deal with later down the road, because you have young men that have worked all their lives; from age 8 to even younger to play baseball. To not have that closure in their baseball careers, but did they get that opportunity to get that closure? That's the mental aspect that I think that we're going to have to deal with when and if this ends."

While everyone awaits the latest developments on the spread and severity of this disease, Coach Carranza continues to encourage his student athletes to be socially aware of what's happening; also putting emphasis on taking care of themselves and others in the process.