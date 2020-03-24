Holding out hope

High School Sports

Antelope softball waiting to see if season will resume in April.

Antelope Head Softball Coach Mike Jourahoria

When the Antelope Rams softball team secured a "lop-sided" victory over San Pasqual on March 9th, thoughts of game delays or cancellations loomed over potential weather coming into the Desert Southwest.

Little did everyone know at the time, a much more significant delay was coming.

The Coronavirus Pandemic virtually wiped the local sports landscape off the map almost overnight, with a ripple effect of sports being delayed or cancelled across the globe; because of concerns of the virus.

Unlike the outright cancellation of activities and sports by the Yuma Union High School District just 2 weeks ago, Antelope Union High School opted to take a different approach.

The Rams Spring sports teams would continue to play, but attempt to exercise caution in the process.

That ended quickly when Arizona Governor Doug Ducey mandated the suspension of all schools statewide, and then that suspension was extended to April 10th.

Now, Antelope Athletics is awaiting to see if any positive changes will develop by that time.

For Antelope Head Softball Coach Mike Jourahoria, a potential return to the field would mean a lot for his student athletes and himself.

Graduating Seniors Heidy Rios and Paige Johnson have one last chance to play, if the virus suspension is potentially lifted, while Jourahoria is planning on retiring at the end of the season.

Jourahoria explains how he believes in keeping hope alive for the season to continue at some point, even as Coronavirus concerns continue to grow:

"If school comes back on the 13th, I think we can get in a few games. I don't know what the AIA is planning on, but it would be nice to finish out the season and maybe have a playoffs. But, something would be kind of nice to finish the season for, especially the Seniors that have been working hard for the last season."