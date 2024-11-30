Friday Night Lights Week 15
We conclude our season of Friday Night Lights with playoff football and our yearly award show.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tonight with finish our season of Friday Night Lights with the Arizona state semifinals and our annual awards.
The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks fell in tough fought game to Mica Mountain 14-28 at Ricky Gwynn Stadium. This loss marked the end of Rhett Stallworth's legendary 17 years at the helm for the Shamrocks.
We concluded with our yearly awards show.
Yuma Awards:
Player of the Year: Hunter Hancock, Yuma Catholic
Offensive Player of the Year: Sir Stokes, Yuma Catholic
Defensive Player of the Year: Rocky Stallworth, Yuma Catholic
Newcomer of the Year: Kanai Hongo, Gila Ridge
Offensive Line of the Year: Yuma Catholic
Coach of the Year: Rhett Stallworth, Yuma Catholic
Imperial Valley Awards:
Player of the Year: Matthew Gutierrez, Brawley
Offensive Player of the Year: Dominic Hawk, Calipatria
Defensive Player of the Year: Bubba Garcia, Brawley
Newcomer of the Year: Deren Hueso, Imperial
Offensive Line of the Year: Holtville
Coach of the Year: Tony Leon