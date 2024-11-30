Skip to Content
Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights Week 15

By
Published 12:08 AM

We conclude our season of Friday Night Lights with playoff football and our yearly award show.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tonight with finish our season of Friday Night Lights with the Arizona state semifinals and our annual awards.

The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks fell in tough fought game to Mica Mountain 14-28 at Ricky Gwynn Stadium. This loss marked the end of Rhett Stallworth's legendary 17 years at the helm for the Shamrocks.

We concluded with our yearly awards show.

Yuma Awards:

Player of the Year: Hunter Hancock, Yuma Catholic

Offensive Player of the Year: Sir Stokes, Yuma Catholic

Defensive Player of the Year: Rocky Stallworth, Yuma Catholic

Newcomer of the Year: Kanai Hongo, Gila Ridge

Offensive Line of the Year: Yuma Catholic

Coach of the Year: Rhett Stallworth, Yuma Catholic

Imperial Valley Awards:

Player of the Year: Matthew Gutierrez, Brawley

Offensive Player of the Year: Dominic Hawk, Calipatria

Defensive Player of the Year: Bubba Garcia, Brawley

Newcomer of the Year: Deren Hueso, Imperial

Offensive Line of the Year: Holtville

Coach of the Year: Tony Leon

Article Topic Follows: Friday Night Lights

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content