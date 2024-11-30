Friday Night Lights Week 15

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tonight with finish our season of Friday Night Lights with the Arizona state semifinals and our annual awards.

The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks fell in tough fought game to Mica Mountain 14-28 at Ricky Gwynn Stadium. This loss marked the end of Rhett Stallworth's legendary 17 years at the helm for the Shamrocks.

We concluded with our yearly awards show.

Yuma Awards:

Player of the Year: Hunter Hancock, Yuma Catholic

Offensive Player of the Year: Sir Stokes, Yuma Catholic

Defensive Player of the Year: Rocky Stallworth, Yuma Catholic

Newcomer of the Year: Kanai Hongo, Gila Ridge

Offensive Line of the Year: Yuma Catholic

Coach of the Year: Rhett Stallworth, Yuma Catholic

Imperial Valley Awards:

Player of the Year: Matthew Gutierrez, Brawley

Offensive Player of the Year: Dominic Hawk, Calipatria

Defensive Player of the Year: Bubba Garcia, Brawley

Newcomer of the Year: Deren Hueso, Imperial

Offensive Line of the Year: Holtville

Coach of the Year: Tony Leon