Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights Week 14

The high school football playoffs continue in Arizona and California.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The high school football playoffs roll on around the desert southwest.

The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks punched their tickets to the AIA 4A semifinals with a 28-13 victory over Walden Grove.

Central's CIF title hopes came to and with a 23-30 loss in overtime to San Pasqual (SD).

Calipatria secured their first ever football CIF title winning the CIF San Diego Section Division V AA championship over Coastal Academy 44-25.

