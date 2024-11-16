Friday Night Lights Week 13

It's playoff time and we cover all the biggest matchups around the desert southwest.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It is playoff time in both Arizona and California.

The No.1 Yuma Catholic Shamrocks defeated the No. 16 Combs Coyotes 35-0 in the first round of the AIA 4A playoffs.

The No. 1 Central Spartans defeated the No. 8 Patrick Henry Patriots 20-16 in the second round of the CIF San Diego Section Divsion III playoffs.

Also in the DIII playoffs the Holtville Vikings saw their season come to an end after a 10-6 St. Augustine.

In Division VAA, the Calipatria Hornets defeated Maranatha Christian 20-8 to advance to the CIF Championship.