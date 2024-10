YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperials hopes of a Imperial League title are dashed, Holtville continues to be the bullies on the block, Calipatria advances to first Desert League title game since 2012 and Calexico climbs back over .500.

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.