Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights: Week 8

By
Published 2:32 PM

One team in the viewing area remains undefeated while another makes a big statement knocking off the #2 ranked AIA team in 4A.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Imperial Tigers continues their dominance in the Imperial Valley remaining as the only team left undefeated on the season. Yuma Catholic made a big statement as the #5 ranked team in 4A, winning easily on road at #2 ranked Thunderbird. Catch up on all the week 8 action from across the Desert Southwest featuring some of the good, the bad and the ugly.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

