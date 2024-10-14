Friday Night Lights: Week 8
One team in the viewing area remains undefeated while another makes a big statement knocking off the #2 ranked AIA team in 4A.
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Imperial Tigers continues their dominance in the Imperial Valley remaining as the only team left undefeated on the season. Yuma Catholic made a big statement as the #5 ranked team in 4A, winning easily on road at #2 ranked Thunderbird. Catch up on all the week 8 action from across the Desert Southwest featuring some of the good, the bad and the ugly.