Friday Night Lights Week 7

We are back for the most action packed week of the season so far!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Week 7 of high school football featured some of the best action we've seen so far.

The Imperial Tigers made a statement with a 26-14 victory over the Central Spartans. This was Imperial's first win over Central since 2016.

Brawley joins Imperial at 7-0 blowing out Mission Bay 55-14.

Palo Verde won their second game of the season over Southwest 47-18.

Antelope retains the Telegraph Pass Cup with a 45-0 victory over San Pasqual.

Gila Ridge lit up the scoreboard in a 44-7 win over Sierra Linda.

Yuma Catholic is back to winning ways taking down St. Marys 45-13 on homecoming.

Holtville got another blowout win, beating Coronado 56-14.

Yuma couldn't complete a comeback at Dysart, who took the game 49-42.

Cibola got the first win of the Caleb Gillispie era, defeating West Point 49-38.

Kofa struggled in a 33-0 loss at Odyssey Institute.

Vincent Memorial will play CETYS on Saturday.