Friday Night Lights Week 6

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are back for Week 6 of the high school football season.

Brawley continues their fantastic start to the season with a 35-0 win over Calexico.

Central marched into Yuma and walked away with a 42-20 victory over Cibola.

San Pasqual struggled at home in a 58-0 loss to Arizona Lutheran.

Holtville took down Lake Mead Christian Academy 46-7 with game ending by forfeit at halftime.

Yuma Catholic dropped their first game of the season with a 29-43 road loss to AZ College Prep.

Antelope is also no longer undefeated after a 7-55 loss to Parker.

Imperial won a shoot out on the road at Valley Center 52-47 to move to 6-0.

Palo Verde had a goal line stand to preserve a 14-10 victory over Sweetwater to win their first game of 2024.