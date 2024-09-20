Friday Night Lights Week 5

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was another jam packed night of football in the desert southwest.

In the 64th meeting between Yuma Criminals and Kofa Kings, the Criminals took it 30-7. This makes it seven victories in a row for Yuma against Kofa.

The high flying Brawley Wildcats lit up the scoreboard in a road win over Gila Ridge 56-21.

San Pasqual won their second game of the season beating St John Paul II 28-24.

Antelope took down ALA-Anthem South 34-0 to remain unbeaten.

Imperial continued their great start to the year with a big win 49-14 over Palo Verde.

The undefeated Holtville Vikings handed Calexico their first loss of the year with a 38-0 win.

Calipatria lost their first game of the year to Army-Navy 49-14.

Yuma Catholic won a tough fought game on the road in Thatcher 19-12.

On Thursday, Southwest fell to La Quinta 57-0.