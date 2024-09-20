Friday Night Lights Week 5
We are back for week 5 of the high school football season.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was another jam packed night of football in the desert southwest.
In the 64th meeting between Yuma Criminals and Kofa Kings, the Criminals took it 30-7. This makes it seven victories in a row for Yuma against Kofa.
The high flying Brawley Wildcats lit up the scoreboard in a road win over Gila Ridge 56-21.
San Pasqual won their second game of the season beating St John Paul II 28-24.
Antelope took down ALA-Anthem South 34-0 to remain unbeaten.
Imperial continued their great start to the year with a big win 49-14 over Palo Verde.
The undefeated Holtville Vikings handed Calexico their first loss of the year with a 38-0 win.
Calipatria lost their first game of the year to Army-Navy 49-14.
Yuma Catholic won a tough fought game on the road in Thatcher 19-12.
On Thursday, Southwest fell to La Quinta 57-0.