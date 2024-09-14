Friday Night Lights Week 4

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are back for Week 4 of the high school football season.

Hunter Hancock led Yuma Catholic to a 21-7 victory over Palma.

Brawley handled reigning CIF Champion St. Augustine 30-7.

Holtville won in blowout fashion once again, beating El Cajon Valley 56-0.

Calipatria is 4-0 for the second time in the past 20 years after beating Tri-City Christian 28-6.

Imperial remains undefeated with a 48-7 win over Fallbrook.

Central fell 27-20 at home to Otay Ranch.

Cibola lost to Layton Christian Academy, who came down from Utah, 49-0.

Kofa got shut out by River Valley 49-0.

A late fumble cost Gila Ridge in a 39-27 loss to Crismon.

Yuma is still winless after a 51-0 loss to Pusch Ridge.

Palo Verde fell 54-0 to Coachella Valley.

On Thursday, Vincent Memorial ran over Southwest 49-0.