Friday Night Lights Week 3

Brawley took down Canyon Hills 43-6 on the road.

Gila Ridge won their first game of the year taking down Palo Verde 49-14.

Holtville was dominant once again taking down Mountain Empire 54-0.

Imperial continues their great start to the season taking down Cibola 48-7.

Southwest is still winless after a 21-6 loss to Coastal Academy.

The Central Spartans defense was dominant leading the charge in a 20-3 win over Ramona.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are back with another action packed week of high school football.

