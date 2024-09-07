Skip to Content
Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights Week 3

By
Published 12:10 AM

We are back with another action packed week of high school football.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are back with another action packed week of high school football.

The Central Spartans defense was dominant leading the charge in a 20-3 win over Ramona.

Southwest is still winless after a 21-6 loss to Coastal Academy.

Imperial continues their great start to the season taking down Cibola 48-7.

Holtville was dominant once again taking down Mountain Empire 54-0.

Yuma Catholic crushed Catalina Foothills 54-13.

Gila Ridge won their first game of the year taking down Palo Verde 49-14.

Antelope edged out Kofa 35-34 in overtime.

San Pasqual snapped a 19-game losing streak, beating Santa Rita 48-14.

Vincent Memorial shut out El Cajon Valley 34-0.

Calipatria remains undefeated after a 56-14 victory over O'Farrell Charter.

Brawley took down Canyon Hills 43-6 on the road.

Article Topic Follows: Friday Night Lights

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content