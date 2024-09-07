Friday Night Lights Week 3
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are back with another action packed week of high school football.
The Central Spartans defense was dominant leading the charge in a 20-3 win over Ramona.
Southwest is still winless after a 21-6 loss to Coastal Academy.
Imperial continues their great start to the season taking down Cibola 48-7.
Holtville was dominant once again taking down Mountain Empire 54-0.
Yuma Catholic crushed Catalina Foothills 54-13.
Gila Ridge won their first game of the year taking down Palo Verde 49-14.
Antelope edged out Kofa 35-34 in overtime.
San Pasqual snapped a 19-game losing streak, beating Santa Rita 48-14.
Vincent Memorial shut out El Cajon Valley 34-0.
Calipatria remains undefeated after a 56-14 victory over O'Farrell Charter.
Brawley took down Canyon Hills 43-6 on the road.