Friday Night Lights Week 2

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are back with Week 2 of Friday Night Lights.

The reigning Arizona 4A state runner-up Yuma Catholic opened their 2024 campaign with a 26-0 win over Marcos De Niza.

Cibola lost 24-7 to Dobson in their first game under new head coach Caleb Gillispie.

After a late touchdowns, Gila Ridge fell to Flagstaff 27-21.

Yuma falls to 0-2 after a 50-6 loss to Parker.

Imperial moves to 2-0 after taking down Vincent Memorial 32-7.

Southwest suffered another tough loss, losing to Banning 63-0.

Central also now moves to 2-0 beating Palm Desert 20-14.

Calexico now has back-to-back road wins to start the year after beating Castle Park 35-7.

Holtville lit up the scoreboard once again in their 46-7 win over Mission Bay.

Kofa lost 44-0 on the road at Kingman.

Antelope is now 2-0 after a 35-6 win over Palo Verde Magnet.

On Thursday, Dominic Hawk rushed for seven touchdowns to lead Calipatria to a 65-12 win over Desert Mirage.