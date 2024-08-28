Prep Football Previews: Yuma Catholic

After falling in last year's state title game, Yuma Catholic has their eyes set on going a step farther this season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last season the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks ran through the 4A division all the way to the state title game, falling just a few yards short of a state title. This year's team is using that as extra motivation to bring a ring back to yc for the first time in a decade.

"It's very motivating and we are a little humbled," senior linebacker and running back Rocky Stallworth said. "We know what's at stake."

"It just reminds us that we have to work harder in practice," senior defensive back and wide receiver Darryl Coleman said.

"We have something to prove this year and we are going for that state title," senior running back and linebacker Hunter Hancock said.

The Shamrocks are returning 3,000 yard passer Nash Ott this season, but the junior has had to re-earn the starting gig this season because of a young buck pushing for the job.

"[Nash] is definitely growing but he's got somebody that is nipping at his heels right now in Scout Reese," head coach Rhett Stallworth said. "So, we've got a tough competition that you hope brings the best out of people."

The high flying Shamrock offense will feature one of the most dynamic receiving duos in the country in Darryl Coleman and Sir Stokes.

"Me and Sir have been doing this since we were little," Coleman said. "We played flag football together. That is what we have been thinking. It's very talented and very enjoyable. We bring a lot to the table every single play."

But, none of that will matter if the Shamrocks don't sort out things in the trenches.

"We are just trying to figure out whats going on with our offensive line," Coach Stallworth said. "We're not 100% happy where thats going yet.

Another challenge the Rocks face is replacing Tayt Ford, who last season rushed for over 1400 yards.

"A lot of people say we can't replace Tayt Ford, but I think we can get pretty close," Hancock said.

"We got good running backs with Benton, Hunter and myself," Rocky said. "We will all be rotating so thats not too much of a loss. We all have our different attributes so we will see where it takes us."

Defensively, the Shamrocks are led by our 2023 Friday Night Lights defensive player of the year, linebacker Rocky Stallworth, and a veteran secondary.

"The strengths are communication and we are all veterans mostly," Rocky said. "The mentality is we just need to stop everyone from putting any points on the board."

"Our secondary is really well coached and well developed," Coleman said. "We've been here all four years. So we are ready to go out there and it put it all on display. We know we will get after it and be aggressive. And it will be hard to beat."

The Shamrocks will play a gauntlet of a schedule this season, facing six playoff teams from a year ago. But, Coach Stallworth knows that the challenge will pay off in the long run.

"You gotta play tough teams," he said. "It's not necessarily go 14-0 its where you finish."

Yuma Catholic hasn't won a state championship since 2014 and that was in Division V. Since that time, the Rocks' success has moved them into higher divisions with tougher competition. They have competed in the 3A and now in the 4A divisions.

"You know it is the old iron sharpens iron," Coach Stallworth said.

As one of the smallest schools in each of those divisions, the Rocks have reached the state title game in four of the past six seasons.

"We understand that we are going to have some road bumps and play some pretty tough teams. but it is going to let us know where we sit and let us know what we need to do to win a state championship," Coach Stallworth said.

The Rocks are focused on using the past failures as fuel to push forward and complete the ultimate mission, a state championship. And to do that this year's team needs to come together as a unit.

"We got a lot of kids that are leaders by example and now we are looking for those guys that are going to grab somebody else and pull them with them," Coach Stallworth said.

Yuma Catholic will open their season on Friday against Marcos de Niza at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.