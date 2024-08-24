Friday Night Lights Week 1
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High School Football is back in the Desert Southwest!
The Imperial Tigers are off to a hot start taking down West Hills 28-6.
The Brawley Wildcats returned the opening kick for a touchdown and never looked back, defeating Palm Desert 36-20.
Vincent Memorial shut out Monte Vista 21-0.
Calexico went on the road and took down Palo Verde 28-12.
Calipatria got a big win to open the year, taking down 48-27.
The Yuma Criminals suffered a disappointing 41-14 loss against River Valley.
Kofa put up 48 points, the most they've scored in years, but could not get the job done. The Kings lost to Fountain Hills 48-56.
On Thursday, the Holtville Vikings were dominant over the Southwest Eagles taking it 64-0.
The Central Spartans were victorious on opening day for the third consecutive year, defeating Jurupa Hills 38-6.