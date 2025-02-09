Arizona Climbs Near the Top of Big 12 with Win Over Texas Tech

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -After a slow start to the season, the Arizona Wildcats have turned things around in spectacular fashion. Following Saturday’s impressive 82-73 victory over Texas Tech, Arizona has now won 13 of their last 14 games, putting them in a tie for first place in the Big 12.

Arizona (17-6, 11-1) has made a remarkable leap from being on the NCAA Tournament bubble to now being a projected No. 4 seed. The Wildcats' win over Texas Tech was their seventh Quadrant 1 victory of the season, putting them among the top teams in the country in terms of quality wins. Quadrant 1 victories are especially important for tournament seeding, as they come against top teams in the NCAA NET rankings. With a 7-6 record in Quadrant 1 games, Arizona’s losses have all been to highly ranked opponents, making them “good losses.”

Looking ahead, Arizona has four more Quadrant 1 opportunities in their remaining regular season games, including a critical matchup next Saturday against No. 3 Houston. With their improved play and a chance to capture the Big 12 championship, the Wildcats are in firm position to receive a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.