Ohio State wins CFP National Title

Ohio State defeats Notre Dame to win the first National Championship of the 12-team playoff era.

ATLANTA, GA (KYMA, KECY) - Will Howard threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 34-23 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2025 CFP National Championship Game.

Ohio State wins their ninth National Title in school history.

At halftime, Ohio State led 21-7. On the opening drive of the third quarter, the Buckeyes drove down the field and Quinshon Judkins capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Later in the quarter, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard connected with Jaden Greathouse for a 34-yard score to make it 34-15. In the fourth quarter, Leonard would hit Greathouse again for a 30-yard touchdown to bring the game to a one-score game after the two point conversion. On the following drive on third and long, Howard found Jeremiah Smith for a 56-yard gain. The Buckeyes would score on a Jayden Fielding field goal a few plays later to ice the game 34-23.

“It’s a great story about a bunch of guys who have just overcome some really tough situations, and at the point where there’s a lot of people that counted us out [they] just kept swinging and kept fighting,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said after the game.

For the Buckeyes, Howard completed 17 of 21 passes for the 231 yards and the 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 57 yards.

Judkins carried the 11 times for 100 yards and two scores.

Smith caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

For Notre Dame, Leonard completed 22 of 31 passes for 255 yards and the two touchdowns. He also led the Irish in rushing with 40 yards and a score.