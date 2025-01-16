Skip to Content
AWC hoops makes it 6 wins in a row

Arizona Western continues their winning streak with a win over No. 23 Eastern Arizona.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Edwin Suarez scored 23 points to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to a 62-58 victory over the No. 23 Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters at the House on Wednesday.

Arizona Western moves 15-4 (6-2 ACCAC). This was the sixth straight victory for the Matadors. Eastern Arizona falls to 15-4 (5-3).

The Matadors got off to a hot start taking a 13-2 lead to open the game. The Gila Monsters battled back to make it only a six point deficit at halftime with AWC leading 31-25. In the second half, the Matadors would hold on to claim their sixth win in a row.

For AWC, Suarez scored the 23 points and had nine rebounds.

Matt Anglo had 13 points.

In the women's game, No. 16 Arizona Western defeated Eastern Arizona 54-40.

AWC moves to 15-2. EAC falls to 14-5.

Naomy Zonzon-Hughye led all scorers with a season-high 29 points and had eight rebounds.

Both AWC men's and women's squad will be back on the court on Saturday on the road at Community Christian College.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

