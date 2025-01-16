AWC hoops makes it 6 wins in a row

Arizona Western continues their winning streak with a win over No. 23 Eastern Arizona.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Edwin Suarez scored 23 points to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to a 62-58 victory over the No. 23 Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters at the House on Wednesday.

Arizona Western moves 15-4 (6-2 ACCAC). This was the sixth straight victory for the Matadors. Eastern Arizona falls to 15-4 (5-3).

The Matadors got off to a hot start taking a 13-2 lead to open the game. The Gila Monsters battled back to make it only a six point deficit at halftime with AWC leading 31-25. In the second half, the Matadors would hold on to claim their sixth win in a row.

For AWC, Suarez scored the 23 points and had nine rebounds.

Matt Anglo had 13 points.

In the women's game, No. 16 Arizona Western defeated Eastern Arizona 54-40.

AWC moves to 15-2. EAC falls to 14-5.

Naomy Zonzon-Hughye led all scorers with a season-high 29 points and had eight rebounds.

Both AWC men's and women's squad will be back on the court on Saturday on the road at Community Christian College.