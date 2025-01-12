Arizona Western Women’s Basketball Falls Short in 83-76 Loss to Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS. (KYMA, KECY) - The No. 14-ranked Arizona Western College Matadors (13-2, 4-1) saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end with a tough 83-76 loss to the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes (13-3, 3-2) on Saturday afternoon at the CSN Coyote Event Center in North Las Vegas.

Dyvine Harris led the way for the Matadors with 20 points, while Nyah Hardy came off the bench to contribute 19 points in a valiant effort. Despite strong individual performances, Arizona Western struggled to keep pace with a physical Coyotes team that dominated the paint and the boards.

The Matadors got off to a fast start, draining three three-pointers in the opening minutes to grab an early 11-4 lead. Southern Nevada responded with a strong finish to the first quarter, tying the game at 21-21 as the teams headed into the second frame.

The second quarter proved pivotal, with Southern Nevada holding the Matadors to just eight points. Hardy’s pair of three-pointers briefly cut into the Coyotes' momentum, but Southern Nevada closed the half on an 8-0 run to take a commanding 42-29 lead into the break.

Arizona Western fought back in the third quarter, using a 6-0 run capped by a Rita Gomes three-pointer to trim the deficit to 56-50. However, the Coyotes quickly rebuilt their lead, going up 64-54 heading into the final quarter.

Trailing by 18 midway through the fourth, the Matadors mounted a late rally to pull within six points but ultimately ran out of time.

Key Contributors

Dyvine Harris : 20 points

: 20 points Nyah Hardy : 19 points

: 19 points Rita Gomes : 14 points, 5 assists

: 14 points, 5 assists Naomy Zonzon-Huyghe: 11 points

Southern Nevada’s dominance inside made the difference, as the Coyotes outscored Arizona Western 40-10 in the paint and outrebounded the Matadors 48-31.

Looking Ahead

The Matadors return home to face No. 16 Eastern Arizona on Wednesday, January 15, at the House Gymnasium. Tip-off is at 5:30 PM. Despite the setback, Arizona Western remains a top contender in the conference, and their next matchup will be a critical opportunity to bounce back.